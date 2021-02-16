MP: 37 dead as bus falls into canal in Sidhi; rescue operations underway

-
ALSO READ
MP: Bus falls into canal, several passengers missing; rescue ops on
Andhra Pradesh: 14 killed, 4 injured as mini bus hits lorry in Kurnool
MP police file FIR against Shashi Tharoor, 6 journalists over tweets
FinMin allows Madhya Pradesh to raise Rs 1,423 cr through market borrowing
Dissenting voices emerge within BJP over Madhya Pradesh cabinet expansion
-
At least 37 people, including 16 women, died after the bus they were travelling in fell off a bridge into a canal near Patna village in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district on Tuesday morning, a senior official said, adding that search operations are still going on.
After fishing out 18 bodies initially, rescuers have retrieved 19 more bodies until now, said Rewa Divisional Commissioner Rajesh Jain.
"A total of 37 bodies, including 16 women, 20 men and a child, have been fished out of the Bansagar canal until now," he said, adding that a magisterial probe has been ordered.
Prima facie, 44 passengers were travelling on the bus at the time of the accident, which occurred around 8:30 AM.
"Seven persons managed to swim to the banks of the canal after the incident and 37 bodies have been recovered. The 44 passengers have been identified so far," Jain added.
Earlier in the morning, Inspector General (Rewa zone) Joga had confirmed the recovery of 18 bodies from the accident site.
The bus landed into the canal near Patna village, around 80 kms away from the Sidhi district headquarter, around 8:30 AM.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU