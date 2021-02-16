Militants trigger IED blast to target CRPF vehicle in Anantnag, no casualty

Militants triggered an improvised explosive device (IED) to target a security forces vehicle in district of on Tuesday, but there was no loss of life, police said.

Militants targeted a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) bunker vehicle in Pazalpora area of Bijbehara in south Kashmir's district, a police officer said.

He said the blast damaged a few civilian vehicles, but there was no loss of life reported.

The security forces fired a few shots in the air after the blast, the official said, adding that the area was cordoned off and a hunt has been launched to nab the attackers.

