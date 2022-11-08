JUST IN
No new Rs 2,000 currency notes printed from 2019-2022, says RTI reply
Enable GPS on ambulances, establish control room for traffic management: HC
Mangroves can help meet NDC targets, India can share experience: Minister
COP27: India joins five-nation mangrove alliance for climate in Egypt
COP27: Treaty against use of fossil fuels floated at UN climate summit
Require 5-6 squadrons of 4.5 gen aircraft to meet immediate need: IAF Chief
Hiring activity declines 6 pc in October: Monster Employment Index
Mumbai logs 44 new COVID-19 cases, zero fatality; active tally at 396
PM Narendra Modi unveils logo, theme website of India's G20 presidency
Govt not to impose anti-dumping duty on Chinese metal cutter wheels
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Exposure to third hand smoke may trigger skin diseases, study finds
Business Standard

85 pigs die of African swine fever in fortnight in Madhya Pradesh's Katni

At least 115 pigs were found infected with African swine fever and 85 of them have died in the last 15 days in Madhya Pradesh's Katni district, an official said on Tuesday

Topics
swine flu deaths | Madhya Pradesh

Press Trust of India  |  Katni 

Swine Flu
Representative Image

At least 115 pigs were found infected with African swine fever and 85 of them have died in the last 15 days in Madhya Pradesh's Katni district, an official said on Tuesday.

Following the sudden deaths of pigs, samples were sent to a laboratory in Bhopal for testing on October 27, government veterinarian Dr R K Soni said.

The reports revealed that the animals had suffered from African swine fever, he said.

As many as 85 out of 115 infected pigs have died in the last 15 days, the official said.

African swine fever is a highly infectious haemorrhagic viral disease that affects pigs, but is not transmitted from animals to humans.

All precautions have been taken and pig farmers have been alerted about the spread of disease, Dr Soni said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on swine flu deaths

First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 20:28 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU