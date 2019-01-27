JUST IN
MP: Boy falls into open borewell, rescued within two hrs

Press Trust of India  |  Singrauli (MP) 

A three-year-old boy was Sunday rescued from a 30-feet deep open borewell in Gadawan village near Singrauli in Madhya Pradesh in a rescue operation that lasted for two hours, police said.

The incident occurred at around 8 AM, when Tej Pratap Kushwaha, walking in the field with his parents, slipped into the open borewell and got stuck at the depth of 21-feet, said Gadawan police station Inspector RP Rawat.

After the boy's parents alerted local authorities, a multi-team operation was launched wherein a parallel hole was dug with the help of machines, he said, adding that the child was extricated unhurt at around 10 AM.

The boy is perfectly fine, the inspector said, adding that he was examined by a team of doctors at the spot.

