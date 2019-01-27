MP: Boy falls into open borewell, rescued within two hrs

A three-year-old boy was Sunday rescued from a 30-feet deep open borewell in Gadawan village near in in a rescue operation that lasted for two hours, police said.

The incident occurred at around 8 AM, when Tej Pratap Kushwaha, walking in the field with his parents, slipped into the open borewell and got stuck at the depth of 21-feet, said RP Rawat.

After the boy's parents alerted local authorities, a multi-team operation was launched wherein a parallel hole was dug with the help of machines, he said, adding that the child was extricated unhurt at around 10 AM.

The boy is perfectly fine, the said, adding that he was examined by a team of doctors at the spot.

