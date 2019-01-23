MP Cong hails Priyanka's entry into active politics

-
Madhya Pradesh Congress Wednesday welcomed Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's formal entry into politics saying it shows the party's strong will to emerge victorious in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
A group of party workers celebrated the development by dancing and distributing sweets outside the state Congress office- Indira Bhawan.
Various party leaders and ministers also hailed the move saying it would benefit the party.
Ending years of speculation, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra formally entered politics on Wednesday with the Congress appointing her general secretary for Uttar Pradesh East in a move reflecting the party's intent to go full throttle in the state ahead of the general elections.
Senior party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia was also appointed as AICC general secretary for Uttar Pradesh West.
"Warm wishes and Congratulations to Priyanka Gandhi ji and Jyotiraditya Scindia ji on being appointed as All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary in charge of Uttar Pradesh. This step of the Congress has reflected the strong intentions for party's victory in the 2019 elections. Jai Congress," Madhya Pradesh Congress said in a tweet.
Chief Minister Kamal Nath and party veteran Digvijay Singh also congratulated Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Jyotiraditya Scindia through their twitter handles.
Talking to PTI, Public Relations Minister P C Sharma said, "This has been a long-pending demand of Congress workers across the country to introduce Priyanka ji into active politics."
"This decision would bring new enthusiasm among the youth and women of the country. She has been successfully managing elections in Amethi and Rae Bareli. We see the image of Indira ji (former prime minister late Indira Gandhi) in her," he said.
State Congress working president and Sports Minister Jitu Patwari termed this appointment as "endorsement of millions' voice" to introduce Vadra into active politics.
PWD Minister Sajjan Singh Verma termed the appointment as "rebirth of Indira Gandhi" in the party.
On Tuesday, some little known Congress leaders had put up a hoarding at the busy Board Office Square in Bhopa with a demand to field Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from Bhopal Lok Sabha seat.
Earlier, a Congress corporator from Bhopal had requested party chief Rahul Gandhi to field Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan from Bhopal constituency in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls.
