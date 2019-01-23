MP Cong hails Priyanka's entry into active politics

Madhya Pradesh Wednesday welcomed Vadra's formal entry into saying it shows the party's strong will to emerge victorious in the upcoming elections.

A group of party workers celebrated the development by dancing and distributing sweets outside the state office-

Various party leaders and ministers also hailed the move saying it would benefit the party.

Ending years of speculation, Vadra formally entered on Wednesday with the appointing her for East in a move reflecting the party's intent to go full throttle in the state ahead of the

was also appointed as AICC for West.

"Warm wishes and Congratulations to ji and ji on being appointed as All India Congress Committee (AICC) in charge of Uttar Pradesh. This step of the Congress has reflected the strong intentions for party's victory in the 2019 elections. Jai Congress," said in a tweet.

and party veteran Digvijay Singh also congratulated and through their twitter handles.

Talking to PTI, P C Sharma said, "This has been a long-pending demand of Congress workers across the country to introduce Priyanka ji into active "



"This decision would bring new enthusiasm among the youth and women of the country. She has been successfully managing elections in Amethi and We see the image of Indira ji (former late Indira Gandhi) in her," he said.

working termed this appointment as "endorsement of millions' voice" to introduce Vadra into active politics.

termed the appointment as "rebirth of Indira Gandhi" in the party.

On Tuesday, some little known Congress leaders had put up a hoarding at the busy in Bhopa with a demand to field from seat.

Earlier, a Congress corporator from had requested to field from constituency in the forthcoming polls.

