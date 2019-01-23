Illegal foreign liquor factory unearthed

The police and the department Wednesday unearthed an illegal foreign liquor making factory in district, an said.

The illegal factory was being run at an abandoned house at Lukaya village from where foreign liquor worth Rs 2 lakh and spirit valued at Rs 3 lakh were seized during a raid, department Inspector said.

Besides, 7000 empty bottles, wrappers and cartons were recovered from the factory, he said, adding the people involved in the illicit trade managed to escape.

The raid took place following a tip-off, he said.

