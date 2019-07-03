MP cops monitoring ultras to prevent creation of corridor: DGP

Madhya Pradesh police are closely monitoring movement of naxals in the state to prevent them from creating a corridor to Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Nepal, a top police officer said Wednesday.

State DGP VK Singh told reporters that police are prepared to curb the movement of Maoists beyond Dindori district of Madhya Pradesh to prevent them from creating the corridor.

Balaghat, Mandla and Dindori are the three districts affected by naxalism in Madhya Pradesh, he said.

"We are keeping a watch on the movement of naxalites in Mandla and Dindori districts," he said, adding that a meeting was held recently with the Central agencies.

The DGP said local police should resume the old practice of keeping track of criminals released from jails.

"It has been seen in certain cases that criminals come out of jails on bail or parole and commit crimes again. It seems they hatch plot while being lodged in jails," he said.

In the past, local police used to keep a watch on criminals released from jails but the practice was discontinued due to certain reasons, he said.

Singh asked police officials to coordinate with the jail administration and upkeep record of such criminals.

"For protection of minor and young girls, the police have launched a campaign with social organisations to sensitise the people aboutcrimes against women," he said.

