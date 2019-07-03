'Grey's Anatomy' to return on September 26

The 16th season of "Grey's Anatomy" is set to premiere on September 26, ABC has announced.

According to Entertainment Weekly, in its schedule, the network declared that the Ellen Pompeo-fronted medical drama will air on the day from 8-9 pm.

Crime drama "How to Get Away with Murder", featuring Viola Davis in the lead, will return for its sixth run the same day at 10-11 pm.

On September 25, the final season of "Modern Family" will air from 9-9.30 pm.

Nahnatchka Khan's family comedy "Fresh Off the Boat", starring Constance Wu and Randall Park, will come back for its sixth installment, which is slated to debut on September 27 at 8.30 pm.

