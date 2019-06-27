Police arrest three people for supplying illegal arms

Three people were arrested for allegedly supplying illegal arms to criminals operating in Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, police said Thursday.

The accused, identified as -- Khilafat Ali (56), Furkan (49), both residents of Meerut and Khalid (28), a resident of Hapur.

They were nabbed from Murga Mandi in Gazipur, where they had come to deliver weapons to one of their contacts, they said.

Twenty-one pistols, 15 extra magazines and the truck used to transport illegal weapons were also seized from them, police said.

"Khilafat and Furkan, who have been supplying illegal arms to criminals for the last 20 years, revealed that they purchased pistols from a supplier based in Sendhwa in Madhya Pradesh where these firearms are being manufactured," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell), Pramod Singh Kushwah.

They used to purchase a pistol for Rs. 10,000 from the Sendhwa based supplier and sold them to criminals for an amount ranging between Rs 20,000 to 25,000 per pistol. In the last five years, the accused have supplied more than 500 pistols to criminals in Delhi alone, the officer said.

Khalid, who has been working with them for the last two years, helped the duo in transporting illegal arms from Sendhwa to Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana in his truck. He was paid Rs 5,000 to 10,000 per trip, the officer added.

Khilafat was arrested by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police in a case of arms smuggling for carrying 10 pistols in 2014. After getting bail, he again started supplying arms, police said.

He was also involved in more than 15 such criminal cases while Furkan is involved in more than seven cases, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)