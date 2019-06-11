MP cops remove posters with Mamata Banerjee's morphed photo

The Madhya Pradesh police Tuesday removed doctored posters with the face of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee here, showing her in poor light in the wake of her partys not so good showing in the eastern state in the just held Lok Sabha polls.
The posters were put up in the city to welcome Kailash Vijaywargiya, the BJP general secretary in-charge of West Bengal, to his home district.
They showed Banerjee's face superimposed on a leopard cub, which is held by Vijaywargiya in his hands, a police officer said.
"As soon we received information regarding one such poster in the Pandrinath area, we removed it," he said.
"At two places close to Bombay Bazaar area, a few posters of Banerjee were removed," the officer said.
However, the controversial pictures of the Trinamool Congress chief found their way to social media.
The BJP washed its hands off the row, saying it had nothing to do with the posters.
Vijaywargiya, a former Madhya Pradesh minister, is credited with the BJP's stunning performance in West Bengal, where it won 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats. The ruling TMC had to be content with 22 seats.
Vijaywargiya was in the city to take part in a BJP rally.
The ruling Congress in Madhya Pradesh said the posters were in bad taste and amounted to insulting women.
"The big victory in general election has gone into the BJPs head. They have insulted women by putting up the posters of Banerjee," Congress leader and Higher Education Minister Jitu Patwari told reporters.
"We will indeed reply to them and the people West Bengal, too, will speak against it, he said.
City BJP spokesman D Tiwari said, "We came to know about the posters from the media. Neither Vijaywargiya nor the BJP had put up the posters.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU