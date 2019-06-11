Govt will reconsider decision on sale of land to JSW Steel:CM

Caught in a row over the controversial land deal, Chief H D Kumaraswamy Tuesday said the government's decision on sale of 3,667 acres toJSWSteelin Ballari will be reconsidered and placed before the cabinet once again for discussion.

"I have discussed about the sale of land to Jindal with deputy chief G Parameshwara and Industries K J George.

I have instructed to reconsider it and place it before the cabinet once again for discussion," Kumaraswamy tweeted.

The cabinet had recently decided convert the lease of 3,667 acres toJSWSteelin Ballari into sale, in accordance with the initial agreement.

Opposing the move, state BJP B S Yeddyurappa on Sunday had alleged the ruling coalition of getting "kickback", for the sale of land.

Accusing the government of selling the land to the company at a throwaway price, the BJP has announced that it will stage a three-day protest in Bengaluru from June 13.

Causing embarrassment to the coalition, senior H K Patil has been opposing the sale, by writing a series of letters to the government.

He has maintained that the company had been accused of and that it owed dues to the government and state-run Mysore Minerals Ltd.

Amid the row, JSWSteelchairman and Sajjan Jindal had Saturday said, the company never does anything "illegal" or "disadvantage" the people of

