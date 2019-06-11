Russia to help conserve KP's archaeological heritage

-
ALSO READ
Pak allocates Rs 75 mn for construction of cremation grounds, graveyards for Hindus, Christians
Seven schools in Pakistan sealed for anti-polio propaganda
Pak declares Panj Tirath Hindu religious site as national heritage
16 people killed in road accident in Pak
Pak court stops provincial department from vacating Panj Tirath
-
Russia has signed an agreement with Pakistan under which the two sides will cooperate in preservation and renovation of Buddhist sites in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province.
Peshawar Museum on behalf of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government signed the MoU with the Russian State Museum to promote and conserve archaeological heritage and religious tourism.
The two sides would conduct researches and promote pilgrimage tourism, said Minister for Tourism KPK Atif Khan.
The KP province has various archeological sites, including Buddhist relics which attract religious tourists from Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Japan, China and Russia.
The government has introduced new visa policy for Buddhist community to perform their religious ritual at the religious sites here in the province.
Under the agreement Moscow would cooperate with KP government in preservation and renovation of Buddhists's sites, said Director General Russian State Museum Moscow Embassy Aleksandr V Sedov.
He said Buddhists living in Russia have strong desire to visit their religious sites located in KP and under the agreement they would be facilitated in this regard.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU