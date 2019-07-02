MP EOW begins fund misuse probe against Anglo-Indian ex-MLA

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Madhya Pradesh police has begun a probe into allegations that Lorraine B Lobo, ex-MLA nominated from the Anglo-Indian community, provided money from her Local Area Development Fund (LADF) to outfits run by her kin.

According to the state government's rule book, an MLA cannot divert money to any organisation or association owned and run by their kin, state EOW Additional Director General (ADG) KN Tiwari said.

"We have started a probe against Jabalpur-based Lorraine following a complaint that she swindled money from her LADF and benefited her kin. She got Rs 2 crore under MLA LADF annually between 2004 and 2018 (during previous BJP government in MP)," Tiwari told PTI.

"We have sought a report from the Jabalpur district collector regarding the case. The district collector is the authority who clears money to agencies under the LADF on the request of an MLA," he added.

"The EOW officials came to me. I have directed joint director planning section (in the collectorate) to provide all the information to the investigators," Jabalpur Collector Bharat Yadav told PTI over phone.

According to the complaint, Lorraine's LADF funds were given to Sunrise Football Club, Star Cricket Club and Sargam Sangeet Centre, all housed at one address - 76 APR Colony, Mandla road, Jabalpur, and the chairperson of all three organisations being her son Leonard G Lobo, the ADG said.

"The MLA fund was also routed to Jamson Association, the president of which was also Leonard. Furthermore, money from her MLA development fund was paid to two agencies - Winning Expression and Law Women Christian Mission, both outfits having Lorraine's daughter Lynn Ann D'lima as president," he said.

When contacted, Lorraine Lobo denied the charges and called them "political stuff".

"I am clear. I am not worried about the accusations. I have never ever done anything wrong. It is all political stuff. For 15 years I have served Bharatiya Janata Party to the extent of goodness and that is it," the three-time nominated MLA said.

