Kamal Nath-led Cong govt in MP standing on crutches: BJP

The unit of (BJP) on Sunday claimed that the Kamal Nath-led government in the state is in minority and standing on crutches.

told ANI that the government in the state will collapse due to its internal conflicts.

"Their government (Madhya Pradesh) won't go on. Theirs is a minority government standing on crutches. It will collapse due to its internal conflicts. But today we are focusing on elections results and forming government at the Centre. Today, we are not discussing whose government will be or won't be there in Madhya Pradesh," told ANI.

The reaction from came after earlier in the day the of Opposition in Gopal Bhargava urged to convene an assembly session soon to discuss pressing issues like drinking water, law and order and non-payment of farmers' dues.

The 231-member assembly has 113 members and 109 BJP members. The ruling coalition is led by the Congress party, supported by 1 MLA of SP, 2 MLAs of BSP and 4 Independent MLAs.

