Kondhwa wall collapse: PMC checks 287 under-construction sites

At least five under-construction sites out of total 287 inspected by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) in the wake of the Kondhwa wall collapse incident are found to be unsafe and labourers staying there have been evacuated to safer areas, officials said Tuesday.

The inspection was conducted on June 30 and July 1 after 15 people, mostly construction labourers, were crushed to death in the wall collapse on June 29 following incessant rains.

In another incident that occurred on July 1 night, six labourers died and at least two were injured after the wall of an educational institute collapsed on their makeshift shelters in Ambegaon area.

The PMC's Building Permission department has issued a notice to the Sinhgad Institute seeking details about the compound wall.

"We inspected 287 construction sites in jurisdiction of the PMC. We found that at four to five places, the labour camps or the temporary shelters were not safe for living and evacuated labourers to safer places," a civic official said.

In the Kondhwa mishap, a portion of the compound wall of a housing society had collapsed on shanties adjacent to it.

The official further said inspection of such vulnerable labour colonies will continue in view of heavy rains.

He said as many as 6800 labourers were scrutinised during the inspection of the 287 properties.

"The PMC is appealing to builders to follow the safety norms regarding accommodations for labourers and ensure their safety," he said.

Meanwhile, a civic officer said they have started taking necessary action against some dilapidated structures in the city.

