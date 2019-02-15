MP Govt announces Rs 1 cr for martyr's family

The Friday announced financial help of Rs one crore to the family of the CRPF jawan from the state killed in the terror attack.

The martyr Ashwini Kumar Kachhi hailed from Khudawal village in district.

The state also announced a job and a house to the jawan's kin.

said he salutes Ashwini Kumar Kachhi, the "brave son of Madhya Pradesh's district".

"We are with the family members of the martyr in grief," he tweeted.

