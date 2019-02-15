MP Govt announces Rs 1 cr for martyr's family

The Madhya Pradesh government Friday announced financial help of Rs one crore to the family of the CRPF jawan from the state killed in the Pulwama terror attack.
The martyr Ashwini Kumar Kachhi hailed from Khudawal village in Jabalpur district.
The state government also announced a government job and a house to the jawan's kin.
Chief Minister Kamal Nath said he salutes Ashwini Kumar Kachhi, the "brave son of Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district".
"We are with the family members of the martyr in grief," he tweeted.
