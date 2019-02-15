Three days after his vacation ended, jawan's family waits for the coffin

: Just three days ago Pankaj was at home in his village, wrapping up a two-month vacation with his wife and a three-year-old son.

On Friday morning, the family awaited the return of the CRPF jawan, expecting him in a coffin wrapped in the tricolour.

The 35-year-old is among the 40 personnel killed Thursday in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Kashmir, soon after his return to his unit.

The family, and the village of in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj, learnt of the loss through a phone call Thursday.

Some informed us about my son on the phone. No doubt we are proud that my son gave his life for the motherland but the government should take tough steps against the attackers, his father Om Prakash said.

The time for talking is up, it's time to take revenge, he added.

He said Pankaj had spent two months with the family before returning to

Villagers said many families did not cook in the morning. People were out in the streets, shouting slogans that called for revenge.

rahe. Badla lo, badla lo, se badla lo, they shouted.

The jawan's brother said, When he came here on vacation he said he will be getting transferred to and will come again in April.

I lost my brother and nothing can make up this loss. The leaders enjoy a lot of security and soldiers are kept in the front. They are not given freedom to take action against such acts, he said.

The scene was similar in Azan Sukhsenpur village in Terwa area of district.

Pradeep Singh had also come home this month to visit his wife and two daughters. He left on February 10 to rejoin his unit, and become part of the convoy targeted by the terrorists.

