ONGC shares gain over 2 pc after Q3 results

Shares of and (ONGC) rose by over 2 per cent Friday after the company reported a 65 per cent jump in its third quarter net profit.

The company's shares gained 2.27 per cent to close at Rs 135.10 on BSE. It jumped 6.58 per cent to Rs 140.80.

On NSE, shares rose by 2.23 per cent to close at Rs 135.10.

On the traded volume front, 19.25 lakh shares were traded on BSE and over 3 crore changed hands on NSE.

The state-owned company Thursday reported a 65 per cent jump in its third quarter net profit as higher prices made up for a fall in output.

Net profit in October-December 2018 at Rs 8,262.70 crore, or Rs 6.44 per share, was higher than Rs 5,014.67 crore, or Rs 3.91 a share, net earning in the same period of the previous fiscal, the company said in a statement.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 27,694.09 crore from Rs 22,995.88 crore in the third quarter of 2017-18 fiscal.

