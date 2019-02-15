JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Saudi Arabia backs India's fight against terrorism and extremism

MP village mourns death of its son martyred in Pulwama attack
Business Standard

ONGC shares gain over 2 pc after Q3 results

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Shares of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) rose by over 2 per cent Friday after the company reported a 65 per cent jump in its third quarter net profit.

The company's shares gained 2.27 per cent to close at Rs 135.10 on BSE. It jumped 6.58 per cent to Rs 140.80.

On NSE, shares rose by 2.23 per cent to close at Rs 135.10.

On the traded volume front, 19.25 lakh shares were traded on BSE and over 3 crore changed hands on NSE.

The state-owned company Thursday reported a 65 per cent jump in its third quarter net profit as higher prices made up for a fall in oil output.

Net profit in October-December 2018 at Rs 8,262.70 crore, or Rs 6.44 per share, was higher than Rs 5,014.67 crore, or Rs 3.91 a share, net earning in the same period of the previous fiscal, the company said in a statement.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 27,694.09 crore from Rs 22,995.88 crore in the third quarter of 2017-18 fiscal.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, February 15 2019. 16:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements