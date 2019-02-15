Saudi Arabia backs India's fight against terrorism and extremism

Friday said it stood with India's fight against terrorism and extremism and denounced as "cowardly" the suicide attack carried out by Pakistan-based (JeM) terror group in that killed at least 40 CRPF soldiers.

The strong condemnation came days ahead of Saudi Abdulaziz Al Saud's state visit to next week for talks with the top Indian leadership.

At least 40 CRPF personnel were killed and many injured on Thursday in one of the deadliest terror attacks in when a (JeM) suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in district.

Strongly condemning the terror attack, the said denounced the explosion that targeted a military convoy that killed a number of people and injured many others.

The official Saudi Press Agency, quoting a Foreign Ministry source, stressed the Kingdom rejects these "cowardly terrorist acts" and the Gulf Kingdom stood with the "friendly Republic of against terrorism and extremism."



also offered condolences to the families of the victims, the and the people and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

Crown Prince, who is arriving in on Saturday for talks with the Pakistani leadership, will travel to on Tuesday for a two-day visit at the invitation of

"The issues that could come up for discussions are investments, defence and security, including counter-terrorism, and renewable energy," said on Thursday in

is India's fourth largest trading partner and the bilateral trade is worth USD 28 billion.

The 20 per cent of India's and the Indian diaspora in is 20 million-strong.

