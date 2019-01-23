MP govt objects to arrest of 'RTI activist' by Delhi police

The government has taken strong objection to the arrest of Abhishek Mishra, who claimed to be an RTI and social media activist, by the Delhi police and termed it as against the law.

The government Wednesday wrote a letter to the Delhi Police registering its protest over the arrest of Abhishek Mishra, who hails from Madhya Pradesh, an said.

"The government registered objection in its letter to Wednesday. The states Home Department has described the action of as violation of the directives," said the from the department.

Abhishek Mishra, a resident of Chhatarpur who claims to be an RTI and social media activist, was arrested by the without informing their local counterparts, he said.

Abhishek Mishra's father Ashok has claimed that at around 8.30 pm on January 22, his son was taken along by some unknown persons from his residence in Rajeev Nagar here, the said.

On investigation by the local police, it came to light that Abhishek was arrested by Praveen Kumar, Inspector, Cyber Crime Unit, Special Cell, Delhi Police, he said.

In the letter, the has said it seems the Special Cell of the Delhi Police did not follow the guidelines while arresting him, he said.

Neither the local police was informed nor information was given to the family, he said.

The home department, in its letter to the Delhi Police Commissioner, has said necessary investigation should be carried out in this action by the Delhi police which was against the law, the official said.

Along with this, the government should be informed about appropriate action taken against the concerned for this inappropriate act, he added.

