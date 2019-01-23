Man arrested from Bhopal for posting offensive content on social media: Police

-
A man, apparently working for the IT cell of the Congress, has been arrested for allegedly posting offensive and vulgar content on social media, police said on Wednesday.
The accused, Abhishek Mishra, was arrested on Tuesday from Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, they added.
A senior police officer said a case was lodged on a complaint from a private person about certain "offensive and vulgar" posts as also content that hurt the religious feelings of a particular group on online social media platforms.
Mishra was produced before the court concerned and taken on police remand, the officer said.
More than 10 laptops were seized from his possession, he added.
