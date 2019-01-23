Goods worth lakhs stolen from electronics showroom in Delhi

-
-
A group of robbers broke into an electronics showroom situated on Ring Road in Delhi's South Extension and looted articles worth lakhs of rupees, police said Wednesday.
The incident took place on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, they said.
A group of four to five robbers, who arrived in a car, broke open the glass door of the showroom and looted electronic goods estimated to be worth Rs 50 to 60 lakh before fleeing from the spot, a senior police officer said.
The entire incident was captured by CCTV cameras, he said.
Police teams have been formed to nab the accused persons and a case has been registered, the officer said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
