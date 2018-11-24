MP polls: BJP chief Shah unhurt after fall during roadshow

stumbled and fell while alighting from a vehicle after his roadshow here in poll-bound Saturday.

One of his bodyguards quickly offered support and managed to get up unhurt immediately. The incident happened at the Tulsi Park.

Later, addressing a public meeting in district, continued to fire salvos at the like his previous election meetings and said the of the opposition party, Rahul Gandhi, was daydreaming about winning the November 28 Assembly polls.

The state is being ruled by the (BJP) since 2003 with Shivraj Singh Chouhan occupying the minister's post since 2005.

"While waiting to board a flight at an airport, I saw Rahul baba on a TV channel, claiming that his party was going to come to power in Madhya Pradesh," Shah told the gathering.

"Rahul baba is dreaming in the day that his party is going to form the government in Madhya Pradesh," he said in a retort to Gandhi's claim made during campaigning that the would form governments in all five states -- Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and -- that are up for polls.

The election results for all these states will be declared on December 11.

Shah further ridiculed Gandhi by saying that dreaming was not bad, but one should not build castles in the air, that too during the day.

"After 2014 (when the BJP-led took over at the Centre), people have no room for the and it has been wiped out from (most) states. Even with binoculars, its (Congress) traces are hardly seen anywhere," he said.

The BJP also took a dig at the opposition party for not declaring its chief ministerial face in

"Rahul Gandhi, who is your in Madhya Pradesh? Is it raja (Digvijay Singh), maharaja (Jyotiraditya Scindia) or a worn-out industrialist (Kamal Nath)?," he asked.

While Scindia is the Congress's campaign committee chief in the state, Nath heads the party's Madhya Pradesh unit and Singh was the of the state from 1993 to 2003.

