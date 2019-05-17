MP: Teams in Guj to get migrant workers from Jhabua to vote

Eight teams formed by the district returning (DRO) Friday reached to bring back migrant workers to enable them to vote here on May 19, (CEO) Jamuna Bhide said.

According to officials, thousands of poor workers, mostly tribals, migrate from these parts to neighbouring in search of jobs.

"The teams have been asked to contact the managers of establishments employing such migrant workers and facilitate leaves so that they can vote here on May 19," said DRO and Prabal Sipaha said.

He said the teams sent to have been asked to contact 38,000 people there as per the district's record.

He said the move has been initiated under Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation Programme, better known as SVEEP, an initiative for education, awareness and promoting voter literacy in

The teams are going to contact migrant workers in Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat, Jamnagar, Baroda, Rajkot, Kota and other places of that state, he said.

