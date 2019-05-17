IS claims deadly Niger attack: propaganda arm

The Islamic State group Thursday claimed an on an army patrol in that killed at least 28 troops.

A patrol was ambushed on Tuesday near the village of in the western Tillaberi region, near the border, security sources told AFP.

The came one day after insurgents attacked Niger's high-security Koutoukale jail, which holds the country's most dangerous detainees, including jihadists from groups active in the Sahel area and from Nigeria's Boko Haram.

IS claimed responsibility for both the and the prison attack in a statement published on its

It said Tuesday's ambush killed and wounded around 40 soldiers. is one of a number of poor, fragile countries in the Sahel region that have been hit by jihadist violence.

