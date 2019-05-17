Parking space for over 1,300 cars by year-end in Noida

Work is nearing completion on three underground lots in the city which will offer space to more than 1,300 cars to park by this year end, Authority officials said Friday.

The multi-storey lots, costing Rs 141.23 crore, will come up in Sector 1, 2 and 3, which are grappling with traffic congestion due to roadside of vehicles, a said.

The parking in Sector 1, built at an estimated cost of Rs 47.26 crore, will have space for 534 cars in an area of 17,160 sq metres and is scheduled to get completed by this December-end, Authority's said.

"Work is also underway for a Rs 61.82 crore parking in Sector 2 which will have space for 565 cars in an area of 18,273 sq metres," he said, adding that the project is expected to be completed by October-end.

The said the third parking is coming up in Sector 3.

"It will have space for 262 cars in an area of 11,370 sq metres. It is being built for an estimated cost of Rs 32.15 crore and work on it will be completed by June-end," Tyagi said.

Altogether there will be space for parking 1,361 cars in these underground parking lots by this year end, he added.

