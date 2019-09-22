JUST IN
MP: Tiger cub injures man grazing goats in Katni

Press Trust of India  |  Katni (MP) 

A villager grazing goats in Madhya Pradesh's Katni district was wounded after a tiger cub attacked him, police said on Sunday.

Ramprasad Yadav (50) was near a forested patch in Jhiria village here on Saturday evening when a tiger cub tried to snatch one of the goats, Khitouli police station inspector Pradeep Jatav said.

"Yadav grabbed a stick to chase the tiger cub but the latter turned on him instead. He was saved after his shouts for help were heard by other shepherds. Yadav sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment. The tiger cub escaped into the thicket," he added.

