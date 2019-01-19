MPs honoured for "outstanding performance" in Parliament

: As many as 11 Parliamentarians from various political parties, were honoured for their outstanding performance in the 16th by Governor at a function here Saturday.

from Cuttack (Odisha), Bhartruhari Mahtab was honoured for his performance in initiating debates while from Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh, Anurag Singh Thakur received Jury Committee Special award in the for his distinguished performance.

Parliamentarians of various parties were present at the 10th edition of Sansad Ratna Awards ceremony organised by city-based to honour them for initiating debates, raising questions and attendance among others.

Former union and chairman of standing committee on finance, M Veerappa Moily and his team were selected for outstanding performance among the Parliamentary Standing Committees.

RSP (Revolutionary Socialist Party) MP from Kollam, Kerala, N K Premachandran, was selected for his performance in initiating debates, while from Baramati (Maharashtra) Supriya Sule, who is also the daughter of former Union Sharad Pawar, was honoured in overall tally, questions and women MPs categories.

from Godda, Jharkhand, Nishikant Dubey was awarded for his outstanding performance in private member bills and Indian National Congress, Hingoli, Maharashtra and first time MP, was chosen for his outstanding performance among the first-time parliamentarians.

from Maval, Maharashtra, Shrirang Appa Barne was selected for his outstanding performance while NCP MP from Kolhapur, Dhananjay Bhimrao Mahadik was selected for his performance under questions and overall tally category.

The youngest Parliamentarian, 31-year old Heena Vijaykumar Gavit of BJP, who raised 1,059 questions in the Lok Sabha and holds an attendance of 82 per cent was selected for her outstanding performance.

Indian National Congress, MP from Maharashtra, Rajani Patil was selected as the topper in overall tally among the retirees of Rajya Sabha while Ananda Bhaskar Rapolu, Congress MP from Telangana was selected for debates among the retirees of the upper House.

Speaking after presenting the awards, Purohit urged the MPs to make use of technology for the welfare of the people in their respective constituencies.

"I am sure the Honourable Members are aware of the positive role that technology plays in various spheres of life. I would suggest to the Honourable Members to make use of technology for the welfare of the people...," he added.

Noting that cannot be downplayed as it had greater reach among the youth and urban population, he said, "most of the members are making use of the to their advantage. Yet again, I urge them to use this platform for the betterment of their constituencies."



Holding that government plays a vital role in preparing legislations, he said, "yet the role played by the members of Parliament is also important."



"Right from the time of our independence, innumerable legislations have been passed. Some of our important legislations have been initiated by private members also. One can recall the Lokpal bill, the Freedom of Information Bill...," he added.

