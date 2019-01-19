Irrigation system gifted by France will be maintained: Bedi

-
: Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi Saturday said the best irrigation system introduced by the French during their rule in the union territory would be maintained.
Bedi said this while speaking to a batch of students from France who participated in the planting of saplings as part of a programme of an educational institution on the bunds of Velrampet lake near here during her 141st weekend visit.
The former IPS officer said, "The wonderful and best irrigation system introduced in Puducherry by France is a gift...We will take steps to maintain it."
Students from Nice, France, greeted her in French on arrival at the lake and appreciated the steps taken to improve the water bodies here.
Making visits to Velrampet and a few other pockets on her bicycle along with officers of Raj Nivas, Bedi saw the improvement made by way of desilting and removal of weeds from the lake.
An official of the PWD told her that the lake would attract a large number of tourists during the forthcoming holiday on January 26 (Republic Day) as boating facility had been introduced.
