Aides gave 'high medicine doses' to Bhaiyyu Maharaj: MP DIG

Three persons arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of self-styled Bhaiyyu Maharaj secretly gave him "high doses of medicines" in order to "control" the high-profile spiritual leader, a senior police official said Saturday.

The model-turned- had shot himself dead on June 12 last year at his residence here.

On Friday, his (25) and two other aides, identified by police as Vinayak Dudhade (42) and (34), were arrested for allegedly abetting his suicide.

of Police H C Saturday said Puranik was blackmailing the and pressuring him to marry her.

"She and her aides were giving high doses of medicines to Bhaiyyu Maharaj, which was affecting his mental health," told reporters here.

He said these medicines were administered to the so that the accused could have control on him.

"We have records of a very objectionable social media chat between Maharaj and the woman, as well as other digital evidences," he said.

Puranik had threatened Bhaiyyu Maharaj that if they didn't marry on June 16 last year, she would lodge a police complaint and defame him, said.

On June 12, Maharaj, whose real name is Uday Singh Deshmukh, shot himself here.

