MSEDCL to appoint 23,000 'power managers' in Maha villages

The State Distribution Co Ltd (MSEDCL) will appoint 'power managers' in 23,000 villages to attend to the complaints related to and its theft, an official release said on Wednesday.

The MSEDCL will appoint 23,000 'village electrical managers' one at the gram panchayat level. They will attend to the power-related complaints and thefts, the release said.

During a programme held in recently, Energy Minister distributed certificates to candidates, who have completed 'gram vidyut vyavasthapak' training jointly initiated by the MSEDCL and State Skill Development Society.

Bawankule said the course will open employment opportunities for the youth in rural areas, as the 'village electrical manager' will work for the MSEDCL at the gram panchayat level.

"Similarly, these power managers will also be given the responsibility of implementation and creation of awareness on in hospitals, schools, farms and homes," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)