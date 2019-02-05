Mukesh Ambani meets Saudi Aramco CEO

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani Tuesday met Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser, Saudi Arabia's national oil company said.

"Chairman of Reliance Industries, Mukesh Ambani, meets our CEO to learn about our new frontiers including crude to chemicals & non-metallic," Saudi Aramco said in a tweet.

Reliance operates two refineries at Jamnagar with a total capacity of 68.2 million tonnes per annum. It plans to expand its only-for-exports SEZ refining capacity to just over 41 million tonnes from current 35.2 million tonnes but does not have any plans to set up a new refinery in the country.

Saudi Aramco is the world's biggest oil company.

First Published: Tue, February 05 2019. 22:25 IST

