11 persons arrested for trying to smuggle cattle to Bengal

Eleven persons were arrested in district while trying to smuggle cattle to adjoining West Bengal, a said Tuesday.

of Police, Indrajeeth Mahatha said the 11 persons had purchased 17 cattle including seven cows from Pathra area of the district and were trying to smuggle them to when a special police team intercepted them at Azad Ghati area on Monday night.

The cattle traders were produced before a local court on Tuesday which remanded them to judicial custody, the police said.

The cattle traders have been booked under Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and Prohibition of Cow Slaughter Act, they said.

