Mukhi stresses on livestock sector to double farmers' income

Wednesday emphasised on the need for using the livestock and poultry sector in the state, which constitutes around 12 per cent of the total livestock population of the country, in doubling farmers income.

He also pitched for a foolproof convergence model covering policy makers, resource allocators, technology generators, product handlers and strategists for achieving the target of doubling the farmers' income by 2022.

Mukhi was addressing an international conference on "Animal Agriculture for Doubling Farmers' Income" here.

The observed that the livestock sector in shows a rather dismal scenario despite its holding of 16 per cent of the world's livestock population.

Most of these animals are unproductive and have become a bane rather than a boon to the farmers, he lamented.

This has resulted in migration of farmers from animal agriculture to other professions in urban areas.

He, therefore, advocated devising mechanisms to make livestock farming more lucrative, particularly in and the North East region, to halt this migration.

The said he had raised the issue with the of Agricultural University for preparing a road map and identify partners from related departments, including banks and other financing agencies, for it to empower the farming community.

