Sanghi, Rai qualify from Noida Leg Day 1 for Mercedes Trophy National Finals

City golfers Abhyudaya Category A (0-17) and Geeta Rai Category B (18-24) qualified for the National Finals of the Mercedes Trophy 2019 on day one of the held at the Greens Resort here Wednesday.

and Rai clinched the first two qualification spots available from the leg by carding a net score of 71.2 and 71.8 respectively.

The Mercedes Trophy 2019 has so far seen 32 qualifiers, including Wednesday who will be competing in the National Finals to be played at the Oxford Resort in Pune from March 27 to 29.

Prominent winners included Gaurav Agarwal, who won the Ballantine's Long Drive Challenge with a drive of 290 yards.

A total of around 120 golfers competed on day one of Mercedes Trophy leg. The second day of the qualifiers will see a set of 120 golfers set to compete for the two qualification available spots.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)