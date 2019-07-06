'Multiple' injuries in gas explosion at US mall: authorities

JUST IN
AFP  |  Miami 

A powerful gas explosion caused multiple injuries Saturday at a shopping mall in Florida, firefighters said.

Photos on US news outlets showed a large field of debris outside the shopping center in the town of Plantation in south Florida.

The Plantation Fire Department said it was a gas explosion, and it reported "multiple patients." A major avenue running past the mall was shut down.

First Published: Sat, July 06 2019. 22:50 IST

