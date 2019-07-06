'Multiple' injuries in gas explosion at US mall: authorities

-
-
A powerful gas explosion caused multiple injuries Saturday at a shopping mall in Florida, firefighters said.
Photos on US news outlets showed a large field of debris outside the shopping center in the town of Plantation in south Florida.
The Plantation Fire Department said it was a gas explosion, and it reported "multiple patients." A major avenue running past the mall was shut down.
