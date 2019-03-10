Mumbai: 2 dead after speeding ST bus hits motorcycle

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Two persons were killed after their motorcycle was hit by a state transport bus in Dharavi in central Mumbai, police said Sunday.

The incident happened late Saturday night on the Sion-Bandra road and the bus was speeding, a Dharavi police station official said.

He identified the deceased as Ajay Jaiswal (27) and Mahesh Sharma (48).

Bus driver Parshuram Medhkar (35) has been arrested, he added.

First Published: Sun, March 10 2019. 22:20 IST

