Mumbai: 2 dead after speeding ST bus hits motorcycle

Two persons were killed after their motorcycle was hit by a state transport bus in Dharavi in central Mumbai, police said Sunday.
The incident happened late Saturday night on the Sion-Bandra road and the bus was speeding, a Dharavi police station official said.
He identified the deceased as Ajay Jaiswal (27) and Mahesh Sharma (48).
Bus driver Parshuram Medhkar (35) has been arrested, he added.
