Simultaneous Assembly, LS polls in Sikkim on Apr 11

Press Trust of India  |  Gangtok 

Sikkim will go to Assembly and Lok Sabha polls simultaneously on April 11, state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ravindra Telang said on Sunday.

The polls in the Himalayan state would he held on the first of the seven-phase election in the country.

Sikkim has 4,23,325 voters who will exercise their franchise to elect 32 members of the Assembly and the lone Lok Sabha member, Telang said.

The Model Code of Conduct has come into force with immediate effect after announcement of the poll schedule by the Election Commission in New Delhi, the CEO said.

First Published: Sun, March 10 2019. 22:15 IST

