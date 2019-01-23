Mumbai Cong holds protest for bringing back paper ballots

Questionning credibility of Electronic Machines (EVMs), city Wednesday organised a protest demanding that they be replaced with ballot papers.

Addressing party workers outside suburban district collector's office in Bandra, Nirupam alleged the "goons of the BJP rigged the election results in 2014 by hacking the EVMs".

"We are not against using technology or EVMs but unfortunately these machines are being used for the vested interests by the BJP. The has always been voted to power with genuine votes unlike the BJP. The Election Commission has no right to defend the EVMs if they are being used for manipulating the poll results," Nirupam said.

He later called on Sachin Kurve and urged him to take necessary steps to replace EVMs with ballot papers.

All women Nagma Morarji, who also participated in the agitation, said the women in the country and the Constitution are in danger today.

"We need to bring back ballot paper system and overthrow the EVMs. Similarly, we need to get rid of the BJP rule and elect as our Prime Minister," she said.

