Mumbai Indians lift 4th IPL trophy with 1-win over CSK

Indians became IPL champions for the fourth time after defeating by one run in a thrilling final, here Sunday.

Kieron Pollard top-scored for the side with his unbeaten 41-run knock while scored 29.

accounted for three batsmen while and took two wickets each for CSK.

Australian batsman hit a well-calculated 80-run knock before being run out. Faf du Plessis contributed 26 runs.

Brief Scores:



Indians: 149 for 8 in 20 overs. (K Pollard not out 41, 29; D Chahar 3/26, I Tahir 2/23, S Thakur 2/37).

Chennai Super Kings: 148 for 7 in 20 overs. (S Watson 80; J Bumrah 2/14).

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)