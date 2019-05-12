Quota issue: Maratha students try to meet CM, thwarted by cops

With the upholding the high court verdict that quota for Marathas will not be applicable in post-graduate medical in 2019-20, some affected students tried meeting at his official residence here, but were stopped by the police.

They were asked to hold to hold a protest at the Azad Maidan in South to highlight their demands.

Around 250 students, who had got admission to post- graduate medical courses under the Socially & Economically Backward Class (SEBC) quota. However, the SC recently upheld the verdict of Nagpur Bench of that the SEBC quota for Marathas will not be applicable for post-graduation (PG) medical and dental courses.

These students say that as the other ways of seeking admission, such as entrance exams- have already got over, these students are afrid of losing their academic year.

The government has announced that it would bear the entire educational cost of one year, if these students adjust admissions, but it is not covering all the affected students.

"We will have to intensify our agitation if solution is not found at the earliest. It was not our mistake to seek admissions under the quota, but we are now suffering from it," said Abhay Patil, one of the affected students.

Another student said when they tried to meet the CM at his official residence in area, they were stopped by the police.

Admissions for the first year of post-graduate courses had started in October and November last year for various courses.

On November 30, 2018 the Bill was cleared by the legislature and a notification was issued on March 8 allowing 16 per cent reservation in

