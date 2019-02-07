JUST IN
Murder accused Prabhjot Singh deported from the UAE

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Prabhjot Singh who was wanted in alleged murder cases by the Punjab Police and has a red corner notice against him was deported from the UAE on Thursday, officials said here.

Singh was wanted in two cases of murder and destruction of evidence by the Punjab Police, they said.

A red corner notice was issued against him. He was spotted by the UAE authorities and arrested there.

The CBI, which is the national central bureau of Interpol in India, informed the Punjab Police which sent a team to the UAE.

Singh was deported to India Thursday. He landed in Amritsar, the officials said.

First Published: Thu, February 07 2019. 17:30 IST

