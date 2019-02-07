Trump speech viewed by 46.8 million viewers

Donald Trump's address was seen by 46.8 million television viewers, an increase over his 2018 speech.

said the speech, which was delayed by the government shutdown, topped last year's audience of 45.6 million. His first such address before in 2017 was seen by 47.7 million.

The Trump-friendly Channel dominated the coverage, with 11.1 million people watching the speech on that network. was second with 7.1 million, had 6.7 million, had 5.9 million, had 3.8 million and had 3.4 million.

Nearly 4 million Fox viewers didn't stick around for Stacey Abrams' Democratic response, but the network's audience was still larger than all others.

