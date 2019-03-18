Former Pak prez Musharraf hospitalised after reaction from rare disease

Pakistan's former has been admitted to a hospital in after suffering a reaction from a that has weakened his nervous system, his party has said.

General (retd) Musharraf, 75, who has been living in since March 2016, is facing the treason case for suspending the Constitution in 2007, a punishable offence for which he was indicted in 2014.

A conviction for high treason carries the death penalty or life imprisonment.

The former left for for medical treatment and has not returned since, citing security and health reasons.

Musharraf was rushed to the hospital as an emergency on Saturday night after his condition suddenly worsened, All Muslim League (APML) said Sunday.

APML told DawnNewsTV that Musharraf suffered a reaction from amyloidosis, a rare condition for which the former has been receiving medical care.

According to the party, the former has been advised complete by doctors till his full recovery.

Siddiqui informed about Musharraf's illness in October last year, saying the former president's disease has "weakened his nervous system". At the time, he was being treated for the condition in

"Due to amyloidosis, broken protein starts getting deposited in various organs," Siddiqui said. "[As a result] has difficulty in standing and walking."



is a that occurs when a substance called amyloid builds up in a person's organs. Amyloid is an abnormal protein that is produced in the bone marrow and can be deposited in any tissue or organ.

can affect different organs in different people. frequently affects the heart, kidneys, liver, spleen, nervous system and digestive tract. can lead to life-threatening organ failure.

The APML had then said that Musharraf's treatment could continue for up to five or six months.

Upon his full recovery, Siddiqui had said, Musharraf intends to return to

Musharraf, who ruled from 1999 to 2008, has been declared a fugitive in the Benazir Bhutto assassination case and the Red Mosque killing case.