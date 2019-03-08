Mushtaq Ali: Karnataka maul Mumbai by 9 wickets; Bengal, Vidarbha, Jharkhand too win

began their campaign of the Syed Munshtaq Ali T20 tournament in style by defeating domestic giants by nine wickets in a Group B match here on Friday.

bowlers put up a spirited show and restricted for a paltry 97 for nine in their 20 overs with pacer R (2/15) and right-arm medium pacer (2/11) picking up two wickets apiece.

Opting to bat at the Holkar Stadium, lost out-of-form opener Prithvi Shaw (0) in the first over itself.

The Vinayak Samant-coached team then lost four wickets in quick succession -- Siddhesh Lad (13), Surya Kumar Yadav (14), (10) and Aditya Tare (0) with Mumbai losing half of their side for just 39 runs.

All-rounder Shubham Ranjane (15) and (22) tried to rebuild the innings with a 25-run stand before Ranjane was trapped in front of the wicket by leg-spinner K C Cariappa as Mumbai lost their sixth wicket for 64 runs.

After that, Mumbai's lower middle-order also faltered as they failed to cross the 100-run mark.

The chase was a walk in the park as overhauled the total in just 13.2 overs by losing just one wicket.

Openers (62 not out off 45 balls) and B R Sharath (25 off 31 balls) took the experienced Mumbai attack to task and laid the foundation stone for the win with a 79-run stand for the first wicket.

One down (7 not out) then took Karnataka home in the company of Kadam, who stuck eight fours and a six.

Bengal also started their campaign on a winning note after beating Railways by six wickets.

Chasing a modest 143, opener Shreevats Goswami's 80 helped Bengal overhaul the target with ease.

Meanwhile, Vidarbha bowlers wreaked havoc as they shot out for a meagre 83, with pacers Umesh Yadav, and picking up two wickets each.

Vidarbha lost just a lone wicket and chased down the target with ease to collect all four points.

Later, bowlers held their nerves to defeat by one run in a thrilling contest.

Brief Scores:



At Holkar Stadium: Mumbai 97 for 9 in 20 overs ( 22, Shubham Ranjane 15; 2/11, R 2/15) lost to Karnataka 98 for 1 in 13.2 overs ( 62 not out, BR Sharath 25; Siddhesh Lad 1/12) by 9 wickets. Karnataka 4 points, Mumbai 0 points.

At Emerald High School Ground: 148 for 7 in 20 overs ( 45, 39, Kumar Deobrat 22 not out; Hemang Patel 1/6, 1/8) won against 147 for 8 in 20 overs ( 35, Axar Patel 28; Utkarsh Singh 2/22, Vikash Singh 2/25, Anukul Roy 2/25) by 1 run. 4 points, 0 points.

At Emerald High School Ground: Railways 142 for 6 in 20 overs ( 51, 39, Pratham Singh 22; Sayan Ghosh 2/26, Pradipta Pramanik 1/18) lost to Bengal 143 for 4 in 18.1 overs (Shreevats Goswami 80, A R Easwaran 46; 2/20, 1/18) by six wickets. Bengal 4 points, Railways 0 points.

At Holkar Stadium: 83 all out in 16.2 overs (Hiten Dalal 42, Pawan Negi 18; 2/10, 2/12, 2/13) lost to Vidarbha 85 for 1 in 8.3 overs (J M Sharma 41, Atharva Taide 32 not out; Subodh Bhati 1/20) by nine wickets. Vidarbha 4 points, 0 points.

