Rayudu suspended from bowling in international cricket

was Monday suspended from in international by the ICC after the Indian opted against getting his suspect action tested within the stipulated 14-day period.

Rayudu was reported for a suspect action during the first ODI against on January 13.

"The elected not to submit to a test of his action within the stipulated period of 14 days of being reported for a suspect action, and therefore he has been suspended with immediate effect...," the ICC said in a statement.

The suspension was done in "accordance with clause 4.2 of the ICC regulations" which deals with the legality of actions.

"The suspension will remain in place until he is tested, and can demonstrate he is able to bowl with a legal action," the world body stated.

However, according to Article 11.5 of the ICC regulations and with the consent of the BCCI, the 33-year-old is free to bowl in domestic played under the auspices of the

The is primarily a middle-order batsman and has a mere three wickets from the 121 ODI deliveries he has bowled in his 49-match ODI career so far.

He has been handed the ball on only nine occasions in the 50-over format and has never bowled in T20 Internationals.

