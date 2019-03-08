Mutual funds can now submit advertisements electronically to Sebi

houses can now submit their advertisements electronically to markets regulator Sebi.

Under Sebi regulations, mutual funds have to submit advertisements issued by them to the watchdog within 7 days of their issuance.

In a circular Friday, Sebi said mutual funds are now advised to submit links to access the advertisements to be filed under the regulations by sending them through e-mail.

The move is in "continuation to the various Go Green initiatives in mutual funds," it said.

Advertisement materials like pamphlets can be submitted as attachment along with e-mail.

According to the circular, of respective needs to confirm that the advertisement complies with the the advertisement code mentioned in regulations.

For future reference, mutual funds would be required to maintain the copy of advertisements, it added.

