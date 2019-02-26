Muzaffarnagar gets three new family courts

The government has set up three new family courts in the district, officials said Tuesday.

The total number of family courts in the district has now gone up to four, officials added.

The decision was taken in the wake of Allahabad High Court's notification on creating additional family courts in over 15 districts of the state for early disposal of family disputes.

Three additional family courts were established here and their judges have also been appointed, District Judge, said.

According to the high court's notification issued on Saturday, three family courts each will be set up in over 15 districts including Hapur, Aligarh, Azamgarh, Badaun, and among others.

