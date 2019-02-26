Indian film personalities hail IAF air strike in Pakistan

Lata Mangeshkar, and Kumar are some of the Indian film personalities who have hailed the Indian armed forces for carrying out air strike on terror launch pads in on Tuesday.

The strike comes amid heightened tension between and following the February 14 suicide attack by Pakistan-based terror group in Kashmir's district that killed 40 CRPF soldiers.

The celebrities took to to share their reactions.

"I have been watching since morning and I'm very happy that our armed forces are so prepared and strong. I always say that is there because of our armed forces. We live in this country and are very fortunate," Mangeshkar told a channel.

"Respect @IAF_MCC .. !!!" Salman wrote on

Kumar said he is proud of the for "destroying terror camps".

"Enter their territory and hit them! Quiet no more! #IndiaStrikesBack," he wrote on

praised the IAF and tweeted "Mess with the best, die like the rest". He also tagged in his tweet.

said, "Yay! May the force be with the INDIAN FORCES!"



Rajkummar Rao? saluted the IAF for carrying out the strike against "terror elements that pose a threat to our country and humanity".

wrote, "Extremely proud of our #IndianAirForce. Salutes to the brave pilots of IAF."



said the IAF acted in "self-defense and attacked" terror outfit, Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

"Significant that Yousuf Azhar (IC-814 hijacker) is felled. The worked strategically and only targeted terror outfits and no civilians. Proud of the way the @IAF_MCC and MEA have handled this," the tweeted.

Sidharth Malhotra said he is proud of the IAF.

"We salute our brave pilots! Jai Hind! Jai Bharat!" Malhotra tweeted.

"Salute to the #IndianAirForce for their indomitable spirit in keeping our country safe! Let us all pray for their safety. Jai Hind," Dutt wrote.

South stars-turned-politicians Rajinikanth and also hailed the strike.

"BRAVO INDIA!" tweeted Rajinikanth.

is proud of its heroes, wrote Haasan on the microblogging.

"Our 12 return safely home after wreaking havoc on terrorist camps in .. I salute their valour," he added.

Calling today's development surgical strike two, Emraan Hashmi wrote, "Fight fire with fire! Respect @IAF_MCC. Much needed."



said through the air strike, the IAF avenged the attack.

"What an explosive morning! As India celebrates! I salute the 12 bravehearts for meting out justice for our boys!



"Our Neighbours often complain of being victims of terrorism themselves... They need to thank us," Tandon wrote on

wrote "killing a terrorist today saves many many innocent lives tomorrow".

"I salute the #IndianAirforce for making this possible by destroying the terror camps across the border. 'A single blow by a is equal to a 100 blows by a goldsmith'," she said.

"Uri" star , Zoya Akhtar, Varun Dhawan, Vivek Oberoi, Sonu Sood, and wrote "Jai Hind".

tweeted, "There are two ways to live. Either go with the flow, tolerate everything that's happening, or undertake the responsibility to make the difference. #IndiaStrikesBack #IndianAirForce."



Filmmaker thanked the IAF for their service.

"You are fighting to protect and save us by destroying and finishing terror camps - Thank You IAF. Jai Hind," Dholakia wrote.

Strike involving several fighter jets of the IAF successfully destroyed camps belonging to Pakistan-based terror outfits in Balakot in province.

