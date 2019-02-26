One person killed, 13 injured after truck and DTC bus collide in central Delhi

A truck and a Transport Corporation (DTC) bus collided near in central in the early hours of Tuesday, killing the 40-year-old and injuring 13 passengers, police said.

The has been identified as

Police said the incident took place at around 3.15 am.

The DTC bus was coming from and heading towards Uttam Nagar when the collision took place.

All the injured passengers and the were rushed to The truck driver succumbed to injuries at the hospital, police said.

The 13 passengers were discharged after being treated, a said adding a case has been registered.

The body of the truck driver has been sent for post-mortem.

Police are also scanning CCTV camera footage installed in the area to ascertain the sequence of events.

