One person killed, 13 injured after truck and DTC bus collide in central Delhi

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A truck and a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus collided near ITO flyover in central Delhi in the early hours of Tuesday, killing the 40-year-old truck driver and injuring 13 passengers, police said.

The truck driver has been identified as Karan Singh.

Police said the incident took place at around 3.15 am.

The DTC bus was coming from Anand Vihar and heading towards Uttam Nagar when the collision took place.

All the injured passengers and the truck driver were rushed to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital. The truck driver succumbed to injuries at the hospital, police said.

The 13 passengers were discharged after being treated, a police official said adding a case has been registered.

The body of the truck driver has been sent for post-mortem.

Police are also scanning CCTV camera footage installed in the area to ascertain the sequence of events.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, February 26 2019. 15:45 IST

